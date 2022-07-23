MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mechanicsburg Fire Department, along with the Mechanicsburg Police Department, are taking proactive steps to train for potential active shooter situations.

The departments will be holding a joint training session Saturday morning.

The training is sponsored through the “Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System” and will be conducted by Vandalia Fire Chief Chad Follick, according to a release.

The multi-agency training session will specifically focus on Law enforcement and Fire/EMS interaction when dealing with active shooter incidents.

“We feel that no community, whether it be rural or metropolitan, is not immune from threats of active shooter incidents,” Mechanicsburg Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief/EMS Coordinator Steve Castle said.

“We, therefore, choose to take the initiative to engage in training that will prepare our public safety sector for this possibility.”