COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The total number of measles cases in Columbus and central Ohio has hit 50, health officials reported.

As of Friday morning, Columbus Public Health confirmed 50 measles cases in the area. Over half of the confirmed cases, 26, have infected children ages 1-2. Children ages 3-5 have contracted 10 cases, while infants less than one year old account for nine confirmed cases. All others are between the ages of six and 17.

All confirmed cases have infected unvaccinated people, according to the most recent statistics, and twenty of those infected have been hospitalized.

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic. It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to both public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.