McDonald’s manager speaks out after blender assault

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (WLWT) – A former McDonald’s manager in Colerain Township is telling her side of the story regarding an altercation last month.

Footage of the incident has been released.

It shows a dispute with a customer that ended with the manager throwing a blender at the woman, hitting her in the face.

The manager no longer works at the restaurant and is looking for a new job.

“It’s just been just rough since September 22,” said Nashawnda Johnson.

Johnson has spent the last month reflecting on the worst day of her more than 10-year career with McDonald’s.

It happened at the location near Ronald Reagan Highway, where she was part of the now infamous over-the-counter food fight.

Britany Price says she waited for an incorrect food order to be fixed and eventually threw bags of food at Nashawnda.

Britany suffered a shattered cheekbone and broken nose when Nashawnda chucked a blender at her and it ricocheted off her face.

“Her demeanor first off, was just very aggressive, very intensive and almost demeaning,” said Price.

Nashawnda remembers it differently.

“She is the one who started this. It would’ve never gone down like that if she would have never threw stuff at me,” she says.

Nashawnda says it was shift change and she was in the back with the general manager verifying money.

She says she asked the general manager to handle the situation so she could finish.

“She was like, ‘Nashawnda, stop doing what you’re doing, just go up there and give her the refund.’ So I’m like, ‘Karen, as soon as I get up there, it’s going to blow up, you hear how she’s up there just going off, cussing, just being real irate and real rude up there.'”

Nashawnda says she could hear cussing as she approached the counter and talked with Britany about exchanging the food.

She also says only managers have the code to process refunds — which added to Britany’s more than 25 minute wait time.

Nashawnda says she then went to get the general manager because this situation was getting worse.

“As me, walking away from the register, going to the back. She just started assaulting me from the back, she threw a chocolate milk and hit me in the head with it as I had my back turned, so I turn around, here come the apple juice, hit me in the face, all the Happy Meals and the brown paper bags, she just started going crazy. So every action has a reaction, so while I’m getting assaulted, I just picked up anything that was right there and just threw it back at her,” Nashawnda said.

She says she didn’t realize she threw a blender.

As Nashawnda looks for a new job, Britany sets more doctor’s appointments.

It’s a painful outcome.

“I never had no incident like this. Never, because I’ve always been able to diffuse the situation to whatever it is, their food is wrong, we cheated them out of money, it never got to this point,” says Nashawnda.

According to WLWT, criminal charges have not been filed.

However, Price’s attorney says she is pursuing a civil suit.

