DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — McDonald’s locations across Ohio will be raising funds for local high school athletic programs starting Friday, Oct. 6.
According to a release, 20 percent of all sales made through the McDonald’s app at participating locations will be donated to local sports programs as part of the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day.
Each identified high school will receive a minimum of $250.
“We are proud to be a part of the communities that we serve,” said McDonald’s owner/operator Katie Blankenship.
“This is the first time all Ohio area owner-operators have come together on one day to show our support for local high school athletics. Our hope is that the local communities will come out to support their high schools and help us make the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day a success throughout the state.”
In the Miami Valley, the following locations are participating and will be donating to their respective schools:
- Lima – Bath High School
- Dayton – Beavercreek High School
- Bellefontaine – Bellefontaine High School
- Dayton – Belmont High School
- Brookville – Brookville High School
- Vandalia – Butler High School
- Centerville – Centerville High School
- New Lebanon – Dixie High School
- Eaton – Eaton High School
- Fairborn – Fairborn High School
- Franklin – Franklin High School
- Enon – Greenon Junior/Senior High School
- Greenville – Greenville High School
- Kettering – Kettering Fairmont High School
- Dayton – Liberty High School
- Lima – Lima Senior High School
- Dayton – Meadowdale High School
- Miamisburg – Miamisburg High School
- Piqua – Piqua High School
- Lima – Shawnee High School
- Sidney – Sidney High School
- Dayton – Stebbins High School
- Dayton – Thurgood Marshall High School
- Trotwood – Trotwood-Madison High School
- Troy – Troy High School
- Germantown – Valley View High School
- Wapakoneta – Wapakoneta High School
- Huber Heights – Wayne High School
- Waynesville – Waynesville High School
- Dayton – West Carrollton High School
- Xenia – Xenia High School