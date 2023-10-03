DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — McDonald’s locations across Ohio will be raising funds for local high school athletic programs starting Friday, Oct. 6.

According to a release, 20 percent of all sales made through the McDonald’s app at participating locations will be donated to local sports programs as part of the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day.

Each identified high school will receive a minimum of $250.

“We are proud to be a part of the communities that we serve,” said McDonald’s owner/operator Katie Blankenship.

“This is the first time all Ohio area owner-operators have come together on one day to show our support for local high school athletics. Our hope is that the local communities will come out to support their high schools and help us make the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day a success throughout the state.”

In the Miami Valley, the following locations are participating and will be donating to their respective schools:

Lima – Bath High School

Dayton – Beavercreek High School

Bellefontaine – Bellefontaine High School

Dayton – Belmont High School

Brookville – Brookville High School

Vandalia – Butler High School

Centerville – Centerville High School

New Lebanon – Dixie High School

Eaton – Eaton High School

Fairborn – Fairborn High School

Franklin – Franklin High School

Enon – Greenon Junior/Senior High School

Greenville – Greenville High School

Kettering – Kettering Fairmont High School

Dayton – Liberty High School

Lima – Lima Senior High School

Dayton – Meadowdale High School

Miamisburg – Miamisburg High School

Piqua – Piqua High School

Lima – Shawnee High School

Sidney – Sidney High School

Dayton – Stebbins High School

Dayton – Thurgood Marshall High School

Trotwood – Trotwood-Madison High School

Troy – Troy High School

Germantown – Valley View High School

Wapakoneta – Wapakoneta High School

Huber Heights – Wayne High School

Waynesville – Waynesville High School

Dayton – West Carrollton High School

Xenia – Xenia High School