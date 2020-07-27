Mayor Ginther, Dr. Roberts now propose closing Columbus bars, restaurants, clubs at 10 p.m.

Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts held a press briefing Monday to address “recent spike in COVID-19 cases and actions being taken to slow the spread.”

Out of Franklin County’s 16,474 COVID-19 cases, 12,379 are in Columbus Public Health’s jurisdiction, which includes Columbus and Worthington.

On July 11, Columbus reported its highest daily case count at 279. The two-week daily average for the city is currently trending downward. This past Saturday, 144 new cases were recorded. A 20% decrease from the day before.

Mayor Ginther and Dr. Roberts said Friday they are asking Columbus City Council to limit the hours of bars, nightclubs and restaurants in Columbus.

The ordinance will require the impacted businesses to close for operation at 10 p.m. each evening effective Tuesday, July 28. This is amended from the original closing time asking of of 11 p.m.

According to the city, Columbus Public Health will enforce the new order which will include a warning for the first violation. A fine of $500 will be levied for a second violation and $1,000 for subsequent offenses. Repeat violations may subject owners/operators to injunctive action to close the establishment.

