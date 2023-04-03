DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following widespread severe weather, an Ohio-based humanitarian and disaster relief organization is sending aid to some of the hardest-hit areas in the United States.

Matthew 25 Ministries will be setting up operations in Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana after Tuesday’s round of storms has moved through.

Matthew 25 said those wishing to help can either send monetary donations or products. Monetary donations can be done online or checks can be mailed to 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

Products needed include:

– Cases of bottled water

– Personal care products

– Cleaning supplies

– Paper products

– Baby and infant supplies

– First aid items

– Candles and flashlights

– Clean up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags, etc.

For more information, click here.