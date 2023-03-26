CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A team from southwest Ohio is headed down to Mississippi after tornadoes tore through the state.

Matthew 25: Ministries announced on Saturday that the organization is assembling and traveling to Mississippi to assist in relief efforts.

“The devastation from this storm is heartbreaking and will take years to recover from,” CEO Tim Mettey said. “Mississippi is an area that we have responded to before and we are in contact with our partners to see how we can best assist them with relief and recovery. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have been impacted by these catastrophic storms.”

According to reports, at least 23 people have been reported dead.

If you are wanting to contribute to the effort, you are able to make donations.

Matthew 25 is asking for the public’s help in the effort to collect necessary items. The organization is looking for cases of bottled water, personal care products, cleaning supplies, paper products, baby and infant items, first-aid supplies, candles, flashlights and cleaning supplies.

To donate, you are asked to drop off supplies at 11060 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.

Those unable to drop off items in Blue Ash but are still wanting to make a contribution as a part of a monetary donation, that option is available too! All money collected will go directly to relief efforts to help those in Mississippi. To donate money online, click here or mail checks to 11083 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.

For a full list of items the group is looking for, visit their website.