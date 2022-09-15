MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury woman is facing charges, accused of the severe neglect of a nearly 5-year-old boy.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned a secret indictment Wednesday against Jenny Musgrave, 41, on a felony child endangering charge.

According to a Brookfield police report made on March 7, police were contacted by a caseworker with Trumbull County Children Services after the boy had been admitted to Akron Children’s Hospital with “severe nutritional neglect.”

The report on the investigation wasn’t released, but the initial report indicates that the boy weighed 19 pounds when he was admitted to the hospital. He was admitted about a week before his fifth birthday.

This report led to a joint investigation with Children Services, resulting in the charge.

The indictment indicates that Musgrave is the parent or guardian of the boy.

Musgrave appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday for her arraignment. Bond was set at $25,000.

The judge ordered that she does not go near any child under the age of 18 unless they are accompanied by their parent or guardian.

Musgraves is expected to be back in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.