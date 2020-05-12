Massage, tattoo, piercing businesses allowed to reopen on May 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday that massage, tattoo, and piercing businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 15.
These industries will be permitted to open on the same day as outdoor dining services and personal care services such as salons and spas.
Massage, tattoos, and piercing businesses went unaddressed when state officials announced a reopening date for personal care services due to the fact that they are regulated differently, according to Lt. Gov. Husted.
He says those issues have now been resolved among their respective regulatory groups, and these industries now have a green light to reopen on Friday, with certain safety protocols in place.
Those protocols will be posted on the Ohio Department of Health’s Responsible RestartOhio webpage.
