ASHTABULA, Ohio (WDTN) — Massages are surely some of the most relaxing things you can spend your money on. But one parlor in Ashtabula allegedly took things too far.

According to a press release from Ohio Attorney Dave Yost, the Aloha Spa was raided by The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Dec. 19, under allegations of being a sex-for-pay operation.

According to the release, the investigation uncovered that the operation was allegedly taking place from “a commercial property owned by ALVA LLC.”

Among the documents and financial records obtained by investigators, they also seized over $10,000 in cash.

Investigators are continuing to pursue this investigation and are urging anyone with information to reach out to the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force tip line at 216-443-6085.