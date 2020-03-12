Mass not required for Ohio Catholics due to coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Catholic Bishops of Ohio announced Thursday that Mass attendance will not be mandatory through the end of the month as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

An order signed Thursday afternoon banning large gatherings expressly exempts religious gathering, but the Catholic bishops of Ohio decided to make mass attendance optional anyway. They say the decision was made out of concern for the common good of the people of Ohio.

“To that end, we dispense the Catholic faithful who reside in Ohio and all other Catholics currently in Ohio from the obligation of attending Sunday Massfor the weekends of March 14-15, March 21-22 and March 28-29,” a letter from the bishops reads.

As much as possible, we would like to see parish Mass schedules remain unchanged to allow the faithful to offer worship to almighty God and receive the great grace of the sacraments during this trying time; however, we recognize that this may not be possible because many of our senior priests may themselves be at risk. We ask for understanding and flexibility in this regard. Catholic Bishops of Ohio

The dispensation applies to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, the Diocese of Columbus, the Diocese of Steubenville, the Diocese of Youngstown, the Diocese of Cleveland and the Diocese of Toledo.

Other churches have also limited or canceled services as the pandemic continues.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has temporarily suspended church gatherings worldwide.