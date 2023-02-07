EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.

Captain Jeff Cutwright said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after the suspect followed an employee into the cash office.

“The suspect approached her from behind and brandished a black in color revolver, aimed the firearm at her back,” a police report states. The report also notes the suspect gave her his backpack and stated, “Fill it up.”

The employee filled the backpack with the contents from the safe. Euclid police declined to say how much cash the suspect received but did say it was a “large amount of cash.”

Police say the suspect also struck the employee with the gun, hitting her on the right side of her face.

“We are actively investigating,“ Cutwright said. “We are looking for a younger black male, thin build, approximately 6 feet to 6 foot 4, wearing an orange sweatshirt, an orange Cleveland Browns backpack, black boots, and black pants.



Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call Euclid police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216)252-7463.