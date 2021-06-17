Mansfield police say officer shot suspect after he pulled out gun

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night.

According to a release, police responded to a shooting on Johns Avenue at just after 6 p.m. and found a 22-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment; his condition is not known.

While investigating the shooting, police received a description of a 20-year-old male suspect. Shortly after that, police said an officer saw a man who matched the description of the suspected shooter operating a vehicle.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle in the area of W. 3rd St. and Sycamore Ave., but police said the vehicle took off and there was a pursuit.

Mansfield police said the suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran off on W. 4th St. The officer caught up to the suspect and, according to police, “during the ensuing struggle, the suspect pulled a gun at which time the officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.”

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The release stated the officer suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer, who has been with the department since 2018, has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

An investigation continues.