Mandatory overtime for nurses at center of hospital strike

Mary Pitman checks a patient's chart Friday, Sept. 18, 2009 at the Indian River Memorial Hospital recovery room in Vero Beach, Fla. Pitman said she prefers to be a contract nurse rather than take the pay cut as full-time nurse for the hospital, eligible for benefits including health insurance. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A strike in its third week at an Ohio hospital is putting a spotlight on concerns about forcing nurses to repeatedly work mandatory overtime.

The strike also comes at a time when state lawmakers are debating legislation that would allow nurses to refuse mandatory overtime.

About 2,200 workers, including nurses, paramedics, and custodians, have been on strike since May 6 at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Many nurses there say staffing shortages are forcing them to routinely work extra hours and be on-call day after day.

Hospital officials have said the way they handle staffing is reasonable and common within the health care industry. They also say it ensures proper patient care.

Nurses say forcing them to work long hours isn't safe for them or their patients.

