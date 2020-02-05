Man who overcame drug addiction seeks to spread positive messages throughout Ohio

Markus McFolling is using his testimony to help others through a youth movement called Reach1

(WKBN) – Markus McFolling is using his testimony as a way of helping others.

McFolling overcame drug addiction several years ago. Now, he and his wife are running his youth movement called Reach1.

The idea for Reach1 came about while he was in rehab at Teen Challenge of the Mahoning Valley. Once he finished his rehab program, he started his nonprofit organization soon after.

“I was just reading through the Bible, and I found this story about a lost sheep, and so for me, I felt as if I was that lost sheep that God left the 99 for,” he said.

McFolling travels all over Ohio speaking at different events and organizations. His goal is to use his story to help change someone else’s.

He said Reach1 stands for, “Reconciling every abandoned child home. With a goal of just reaching every young person that’s out there, that’s lost. Letting them know that they’re loved, that they matter and they can make it.”

Through his ministry, he is able to preach at churches, give keynote speeches for businesses, speak at events about overcoming addiction, adverse childhood experiences, anti-bullying and more.

March 5 through 7, he will be speaking at the Love is Red conference in North Canton, Ohio. He will be able to share his story, and it is open to the public.

His hope with this ministry is to reach those in need of someone.

“I wanna reach the kid that doesn’t reach highly of himself. I wanna reach the kid that’s struggling, if it’s suicidal ideations, if it’s, you know, worth, self esteem. I wanna talk to those kids,” he said.

If you’re interested in attending future events, McFolling has a list of upcoming events and engagements he will be involved in on his website.