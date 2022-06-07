COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members in 1975 has died.

Officials say 88-year-old James Ruppert died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus. Ruppert was living with his mother at her home in Hamilton when he killed her, his brother and sister-in-law, and the couple’s eight children. They were visiting for Easter.

The shooting came after his brother asked him about his car, a remark that Ruppert took as an insult because he thought his brother was judging him.

FILE – Mass murderer James Ruppert, center, listens to his attorneys, H.J. Bressler, left, and Hugh Holbrook, right, as they prepare to ask for a change of venue retrial on March 18, 1980 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton, Ohio. Ruppert, 88, who was serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members — including eight children — died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus. (AP Photo/Jeff Hinckley, File)