MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Mayfield Heights police are investigating after reports that a man tried to lure elementary students into his car after school.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bellingham Road and Ascot Road, as two Lander Elementary School students were walking home from school.

According to police, the kids were approached by a man who asked them if he could give them a ride home, putting his hand on one of their shoulders.

The students told the man, “no,” and he went back into his car and drove away, police say.

After hearing of the incident, the kids’ parents reported it to Mayfield Heights Police and school administrators.

The vehicle is described as a grey SUV with tinted windows.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

“The School Resource Officer was present outside of the school at dismissal,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Mayfield Heights Police will continue to pay special attention to the area during morning and afternoon dismissal times.”

Anyone with information on the incident should call Mayfield Heights Police at 440-442-2323.