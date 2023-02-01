MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A man claims he was targeted by two shooters in a Mentor parking lot, before taking refuge in a Home Depot, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the parking lot of an Emerald Court hotel, according to a news release.

The 30-year-old victim, who lives out-of-state, was staying at the hotel with another man. He told police he was the target of two men driving a white sedan, who shot at him as he sat in his vehicle. His car was struck several times and he was wounded in the left arm, according to the release.

Police later Wednesday released a photo of the suspects’ vehicle:

The white sedan seen here is believed to have been involved in a Feb. 1, 2023, shooting along Emerald Court in Mentor. (Mentor Police Department)

The victim drove off, through several other parking lots, and to a nearby Home Depot, police confirmed to FOX 8. He went inside “to declare that he had been wounded,” reads the release. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, as did the victim’s companion.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mentor police are still interviewing him, and his identity is being withheld.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect to share more details as they become available.