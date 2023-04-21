***The video above is from a previous report***

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Officials at Cleveland State University confirmed that a man shot to death at his home in Hudson was an assistant professor at the school.

Laura Bloomberg, PhD and president at CSU, issued a statement Thursday saying Dr. Todd Alan Morgan was an assistant professor in the Department of Management in the Monte Ahuja College of Business.

“Todd was known in our CSU community as a kind, dedicated colleague and a skilled educator… He was well liked and respected by students, appreciated for his down-to-earth demeanor, and very well regarded by those who guided him in his own career. A two-time CSU alumnus, Todd returned to join our faculty in 2021. His general research focused on new product development, innovation and strategic orientations of the firm, and how they impact competitive advantage.

“I understand that the loss of a member of our community is difficult and will come as a shock, especially to those who knew and worked most closely with Todd. Please know that there are campus resources available to assist students, faculty and staff. Faculty and staff members may contact Impact as part of our Employee Assistance Program at 1.800.227.6007 for live and immediate assistance. Students may take advantage of free and confidential 24/7 counseling services via our Counseling Center by calling 216.687.2277. We are deeply saddened and sorry to have lost a talented educator, friend and co-worker in such a tragic manner. I join the entire CSU community in sending our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues.”

The FOX 8 I-Team has also learned that agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Hudson police are investigating the murder.

According to police, Morgan was found shot to death at his West Streetsboro Street home Wednesday. Police say the matter is under investigation, but they believe it to be an isolated incident.

They declined to say if any arrests have been made.