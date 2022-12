Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who had apparently been shot thought he had just been struck by flying rocks.

Officers were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Thursday on reports of a gunshot victim there.

The victim told police that he got shot on November 25, but at first, he thought he got hit by a rock from a car.

A report was taken and the man was treated.