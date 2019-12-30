Man shot, killed by police after attempted robbery and hostage situation at Ohio pizzeria

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot by police following an attempted robbery and hostage situation at a Lancaster pizza shop Saturday.

According to a post on the Cristy’s Pizza Facebook page, the Cristy’s location on Pierce Avenue and Fair North was held up by a potential robber who took a female employee hostage at knifepoint.

According to Lancaster City Police, the man held a knife to the woman’s throat and upper body, threatening to harm her.

A police report issued by Lancaster City Police identified the suspect as Troy Eugene Kirk, 31, of Garfield Avenue, Lancaster.

Police attempted to negotiate with Kirk, but he refused to cooperate, police said.

Kirk was shot and killed by a uniformed police officer after an approximately 30-minute standoff, according to Lancaster City Police. He was shot outside of the building.

“All employees are safe including the employee who was being held,” the pizza shop’s post reads.

Shirley Pickering, a resident near the restaurant, watched the incident unfold.

“The whole building was surrounded,” she said. “I looked through the windows and saw someone was hostage. I was there for about 20 minutes, I heard a gunshot fire. It was very very scary. Luckily, she’s safe.”

Police are investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting, according to police.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the officer’s actions were in compliance with the law and the department’s policy and procedures,” a statement from police reads.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the scene and are interviewing witnesses.

