Man shot and killed on sidewalk in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen was shot and killed Thursday night on a sidewalk in Hamilton.
At around 9 pm, Hamilton Police and Fire responded to the 400 block of East Ave. where they found 19-year-old Shon Walker fatally shot on the sidewalk.
The shooting was witnessed by a handful of people, including a group gathered on a front porch.
Detectives were called in for further investigation of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.
