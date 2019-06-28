Man shot and killed on sidewalk in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen was shot and killed Thursday night on a sidewalk in Hamilton.

At around 9 pm, Hamilton Police and Fire responded to the 400 block of East Ave. where they found 19-year-old Shon Walker fatally shot on the sidewalk.

The shooting was witnessed by a handful of people, including a group gathered on a front porch.

Detectives were called in for further investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

