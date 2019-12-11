Breaking News
Coroner called to crash at OH-49 in Trotwood

Ohio man sentenced to 6 years for plotting foiled terror attack

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man accused of plotting with his girlfriend to obtain guns and explosives for a foiled domestic terror attack at a bar has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Vincent Armstrong, of Toledo, was sentenced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Armstrong pleaded guilty in August to a charge related to conspiring to transport or receive an explosive with intent to harm. He will remain on probation for three years after his release.

Prosecutors say Armstrong’s girlfriend Elizabeth Lecron was the mastermind behind the planned attack. Armstrong says his roommate convinced him to not go through with the assault.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS