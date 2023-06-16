CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man convicted for a string of sex assaults and robberies in Cleveland just found out he is going to prison to start serving a sentence of 376 ½ years.

Friday afternoon, Stanley Jackson found out his punishment.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo sentenced him for a string of vicious crimes last year.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say, in one case, Jackson carjacked a man and a woman at gunpoint. He demanded money, smashed their phones, and he ordered them to strip naked.

Prosecutors say in another case, Jackson forced two women to drive around and take money out of ATMs. He, then, raped both women.

And, in yet another case, prosecutors say, Jackson forced another woman to drive around to bank machines to withdraw money. And, he sexually assaulted that woman, too.

Prosecutors and Cleveland police built their evidence using DNA, video, and other evidence from crime scenes.

Jackson was found guilty by a jury.