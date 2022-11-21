AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of yelling racial slurs and punching a woman back in February was sentenced on Monday.

Andrew Walls, 27, of Kent, was sentenced to 180 days in the Summit County jail and probation for two years. The judge advised Walls to seek counseling for alcohol abuse and anger management.

Walls was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. He pled no contest in October.

Walls was captured on video yelling racial slurs and punching Cameron Morgan, a 23-year-old Black woman, in the face and assaulting a second person outside a bar in Akron’s Highland Square on Feb. 28.

Cell phone videos and street cameras captured video of the incident.

Morgan sustained a concussion and a split lip and incurred more than $3,000 in hospital bills according to her attorney.