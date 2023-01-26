WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man convicted of purposeful murder and other charges stemming from the investigation of Desirae Boss’s death was back in court to learn his fate.

Antuan Parker showed no emotion as he was sentenced to 42 to 47 and a half years to life in prison, with credit for time served, in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice’s courtroom.

It was almost two weeks ago that a jury found Parker guilty of purposeful murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability and aggravated arson, stemming from the investigation into the murder of Boss.

Boss’s body was found off Choctaw Avenue in Warren on October 2, 2021. Two days later, Parker’s home on Oak Street caught fire, and investigators say Parker set that fire.

Prior to sentencing, Boss’s mother addressed the court.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get over this. I miss my baby, and I love her. I wish that he never sees freedom again,” said Denise Code.

Parker’s attorney, Jeff Goodman, told the court that he plans to file an appeal.