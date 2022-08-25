YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man Wednesday punched the manager of a fast food restaurant after complaining he was waiting too long for his food.

Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to Popeyes, 40 W. Midlothian Blvd., where the manager told them a customer was irate because his order took too long and that he should not have to pay for it.

When the manager told the customer he needed a receipt to get a free meal, he became more upset, threw his food on the ground, then punched the manager in the face, reports said.

The customer was gone when police arrived. The manager declined medical attention.