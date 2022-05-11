UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of having marijuana edibles that five Upper Arlington elementary school students ingested late last month has pleaded guilty.

Scott Macre, 44, pled guilty Tuesday to inducing panic, obstruction, and a misdemeanor drug possession charge in relation to the April 22 incident.

Macre was initially charged with endangering children, but those charges were changed to inducing panic, according to court records.

Macre is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.

According to court records, a 10-year-old girl brought the cannabis gummies to Windmere Elementary School and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy.”

Five students at the school reported becoming sick after eating the gummies and were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Court documents say that Macre said he bought the gummies in Colorado in 2018 and used them for a medical condition. The day before the incident at the school, he took them while intoxicated and fell asleep. When he woke up, he put them in a kitchen cabinet instead of returning them to the bedroom where he normally stored them.

After being alerted of the incident at the school, Macre returned home, asked detectives to wait outside, and disposed of the remaining edibles, records state, before consenting to a search.

The gummies were described as 50-milligram THC gummy tablets. The five children who ate them suffered from nausea, hallucinations, and elevated heart rates, records said.

The Ohio Marijuana Card said that ingestion of 50 milligrams of THC can cause “extreme” side effects such as rapid heart rate and pain and that 50-100 milligrams of THC should be taken by “experienced THC individuals only.”