Man lost in building debris was monitoring structural stress

CINCINNATI (AP) — A fire chief says a person missing more than a day after part of an unfinished building collapsed in downtown Cincinnati was on site monitoring for any structural stress.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Fire Chief Roy Winston said the worker was checking for signs of stress Monday while concrete was poured on the temporary floor above him.

Turner Construction Company confirmed through a spokesman that the missing worker was watching for any concrete seepage in the floor made of wood and other materials.

The company has said four workers were treated and released from hospitals.

The unfinished Cincinnati building is on a construction site that isn’t accessible to the public.

Recovery efforts continued Tuesday as workers also worked to protect the structure from expected high winds.

