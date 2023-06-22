WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a man left a box inside a Family Dollar and told the clerk it “may or may not explode.”

It happened on Monday around 10:15 a.m. at the Family Dollar on W. Market Street.

According to a police report, the store manager told officers that a man came into the store and was attempting to steal items. The clerk made an announcement stating that the store was under surveillance.

She says the man then walked to the front of the store with a shoe box wrapped in a white t-shirt. There was also a red bungee cord around the box.

She said the man bent down and placed the box under a row of shopping carts and said that it “may or may not explode.” Then, he walked out and went across the street to Arby’s and stood at the door watching the store.

When officers arrived, they examined the box and determined there didn’t appear to be any wires or an odor of explosive liquids. When they looked inside, they found toys and a 10-pound bag of sugar.

The officers disposed of the box and reviewed the surveillance footage. The suspect is described as a tall, thin man wearing a maroon-colored hoodie with gray pants and tennis shoes. Officers checked the area but were unable to find him.