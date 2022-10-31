LATEST: On Monday morning, Columbus police announced that 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday at a gas station in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police say that at 3:50 a.m., four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz’s store and gas station at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Sheetz’s with a 21-year-old hit by one of the bullets.

That man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, per a CPD sergeant on scene. Police said on Sunday afternoon he remains in the hospital and is being treated for his injury. The police sergeant on scene told NBC4 that 20 shell casings were found on the ground.

The CPD Homicide Unit will be investigating the shooting due to the severity of the victim’s injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.