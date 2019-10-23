Man in US illegally sentenced in sex assault of girl, 11, in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A man in the U.S. illegally has been sentenced in Ohio to 10 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting and impregnating an 11-year-old girl.

The Canton Repository reports 27-year-old Juan Leon-Gomez, a Guatemalan citizen, pleaded guilty to rape and was sentenced Tuesday in Stark County.

Stark County assistant prosecutor Daniel Petricini said Leon-Gomez told investigators he knew the girl’s age when he had sex with her.

Judge Frank Forchione told Leon-Gomez his behavior was “despicable” and he deserved no mercy.

The girl is due to give birth next month and is being monitored by a physician who specializes in high-risk and youth pregnancies. She’s also receiving trauma counseling.

Leon-Gomez will face deportation after his prison sentence is completed.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with Leon-Gomez’s attorney.

