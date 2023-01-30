WYOMING, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspect of a possible burglary is in critical condition after being shot by Wyoming police officers.

According to our NBC affiliate at WLWT, officers responded to the 300 block of Durrell Avenue around 12:40 a.m. on Monday on the report of a possible burglary.

Officials reported that two people were found in the back of the residence and ignored officers when told to stop.

Police say a man attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle and nearly struck a Wyoming officer.

According to WLWT, officials said that caused two officers to fire at the man, striking him.

Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene and the man was taken to UC Medical Center. WLWT reported that he is in critical condition.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.