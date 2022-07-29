ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio.

State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa.

The wounded trooper was hospitalized. Store patrons helped the other trooper take Bradford into custody.

The Beaver County district attorney’s office says Bradford is the same person who was released from prison last year for his role in a murder-for-hire plot of a doctor in Ohio.

The doctor’s wife was sentenced to life in prison for hiring Bradford.