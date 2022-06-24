AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of striking and killing a man and the man’s young daughter with his SUV has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 37-year-old Shawn Allen, of Canton, remained defiant during his sentencing Friday in Akron and continues to maintain his innocence.

His attorneys say there was no physical evidence tying him to a hit-and-run in June 2020 that killed 43-year-old Horace Lee and 21-month-old Azariah Tucker. Lee was pushing the girl in a stroller.

Their bodies were found in an Akron driveway the next morning.