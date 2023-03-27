AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man found dead along a walking trail in Akron is being investigated as a homicide.

According to officials, on Saturday first responders received an anonymous call reporting an unresponsive person along a walking trail behind an address in the 600 block of Carroll Street, not far from the University of Akron.

When first responders arrived they say they discovered the 63-year-old victim lying in a grassy area next to the walking trail. Officials say the victim appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

At this time, there are no known witnesses or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS, or texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.