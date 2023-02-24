WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces sex charges for his involvement with a 9-year-old after an assault was reported in Warren.

Police were dispatched to Idylwild Street NE Friday just before 8:15 p.m. for a report of an assault, according to a Warren police report.

Jose Gaetan, 77, is charged with gross sexual imposition.

A case was filed Thursday and Gaetan was booked into the Trumbull County jail around 10 a.m.

Gaetan pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted bond just after 10:45 a.m. Friday. He is due back in court on March 14.