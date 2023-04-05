YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield man is facing rape and burglary charges in Kent.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of McCoy Watkins, 21, following an indictment in Portage County on March 31.

According to the indictment, Watkins is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman at a home near Kent State University on Nov. 11.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after the indictment.

According to a report from the Kent Police Department, the two women reported being sexually assaulted by Watkins after a party at the home in November. One of the women said Watkins was a friend of a friend and that she didn’t know him well, but she said he made advances toward her earlier in the evening.

Watkins returned to the house after most of the party guests left and got into bed with one of the women who said she was sleeping at the time, the report stated. The woman said Watkins sexually assaulted her until she was able to get him off of her.

Another woman at the house reported that Watkins also forced her down on a couch and forcibly touched her, saying something along the lines of, “One down, two to go,” the report stated.

The woman said she was able to get away and run into a bathroom.

A witness reported seeing McCoy stumble through the front door of the home around 9:50 p.m. and said he appeared to be intoxicated.