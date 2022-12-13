Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.

Now, two MetroHealth employees are on unpaid leave amid an internal review.

Edrick Brooks, Jr., 56, was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:40 a.m., the report says. Deputies were assigned to take Brooks to the hospital for treatment, but Brooks was pronounced dead before 3 a.m. in Sallyport, which is the secured entryway and exit.

Brooks was booked in the jail around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The document does not say what charge Brooks was booked on.

“Following the death of Edrick H. Brooks Jr. at the Cuyahoga County Jail, MetroHealth is conducting an internal review and has placed two employees on unpaid, administrative suspension,” a MetroHealth spokesperson said in a statement Friday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

According to a press release, there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

There have been 3 inmate deaths at the Cuyahoga County Jail in 2022, according to the county.