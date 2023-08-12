FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is ongoing, after Ohio man was killed after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fayette County.

According to the Wilmington Post of OSP, troopers were called on Friday to Bloomingburg New Holland Road in Marion Township.

A preliminary investigation conducted shows 78-year-old William Robinson, of Washington Court House, was headed northwest in a 2005 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on Bloomingburg New Holland Road. It is believed that Robinson did not negotiate a curve, and ended up overturning the vehicle on the road, went off the right side of the road, where he hit a ditch.

Robinson was taken to Adena Fayette Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.