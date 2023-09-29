DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is ongoing following the death of a man in a Brown County crash.

According to the Georgetown Post of OSP, the driver of a 2009 International ProStar semi truck was headed eastbound on State Route 32. The driver of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving northbound on Brooks Malott Road in Mount Orab.

Friday around 9:43 a.m., the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Brooks Malott Road and S.R. 32, according to the Georgetown Post.

Seventy-three-year-old Daniel L. Moellmann has been identified as the driver of the Dodge. Moellmann died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.