AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The man convicted of murdering 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford has been sentenced to life in prison.

Adarus Black, 19, was found guilty of Crawford’s murder on Nov. 8.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced him to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 15 years for Crawford’s murder. He received an additional consecutive 3-year sentence for the firearm he used to kill her.

It was back in June of 2020 that Crawford was running errands and sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stop light at North Howard and North streets when Black fired multiple rounds into the car.

Crawford was hit several times and died from her injuries. Her grandmother was not injured.

Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and was found with an AR-type rifle when he was arrested back in February.