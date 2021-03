CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A man clearing a tree off of Bradley-Brownlee Road near state Route 5 in Cortland has been taken to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle about 6:45 a.m. Friday.

State troopers with the Southington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they are unsure of the man’s condition because an ambulance had already taken him to the hospital.

They said more information could be released later today.