CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 19-count indictment handed up Monday charges a 34-year-old man with the 2019 deaths of four people in Cleveland whose bodies were later found decomposed inside the home where they were shot dead — including one pregnant woman.

Terrell Silver faces 15 charges of aggravated murder.

Prosecutors say Silver was in a home with the four victims near East 144th St. and Kinsman Rd. in Cleveland sometime between September 7, 2019, and September 21, 2019.

Silver is charged with shooting all four victims, two women ages 18 and 19-, and two men ages 20 and 23. Investigators say all four victims were shot multiple times as they were laying down on two mattresses on the floor.

The 18-year-old victim was 5 and a half months pregnant, prosecutors say.

The decomposing bodies of the victim were discovered by officers with the Cleveland Division of Police on September 21, 2019, prosecutors say.

The victims were later identified as Dejuan Damar Willis, Ayanna Quitman, Christopher Monroe and Jazmyne Lawson.

According to a press release, Silver was linked to the scene with DNA and gun tool mark evidence.

Silver also faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and weapons under disability.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley released a statement on the indictment.

“Today’s indictment demonstrates that victims are not forgotten. Law enforcement continues to investigate and search for those responsible who commit these violent crimes that are destroying lives and adversely impacting our community. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of these victims as we begin seeking justice for this horrendous crime,” said Prosecutor O’Malley.

Silver is due for arraignment on the morning of Thursday, April 20.