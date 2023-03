DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have a suspect in custody after an incident at Ohio State University.

According to an Ohio State safety notice, a man unaffiliated with the university followed students into Scott Hall where he walked into a women’s restroom.

A student taking a shower said he knocked on the shower stall door and waved at her to follow him into another stall.

The suspect has been charged with burglary. An investigation is underway regarding the incident.