COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is among 10 people indicted on drug charges in the U.S. Southern District Of Ohio on drug charges.

Darrell Peterman Sr., 60, faces charges for helping to sell fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney For The Southern District Of Ohio said Peterman and the others were selling drugs in Central and Southern Ohio, West Virginia and Youngstown.

The release did not say if Peterman was in custody.

The indictments stem from an arrest in early June in Los Angeles, the release said.

The release said those charged had access to 76 kilos of fentanyl.