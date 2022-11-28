CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man is set to be arraigned Monday after an aggravated robbery and shooting in a Target parking lot.

Antwan Pryor, 20, is charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m., according to Cleveland Police.

The shooting happened in the Target parking lot located at 3100 West 117 Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, medics were there treating Pryor for a gunshot wound to his midsection.

The victim was then interviewed by police, and Pryor was taken to the hospital.

Police were told Pryor and the victim were communicating for a few days. They both agreed to meet in the Target parking lot so Pryor could buy an iPhone from the victim, police reports state.

Pryor got out of his car and got into the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle, the victim told police. That is when they began talking about the sale, according to police reports. At some point during the conversation, Pryor allegedly took out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim said Pryor then told him to give him all of “his stuff.” He then took the phones and the victim’s wallet, the victim told police.

The victim, fearing that he was going to be shot, grabbed the gun and tried to get it away from Pryor, police were told. The two men fought over the gun. It was turned toward Pryor and went off, police reports state.

The victim then tried to get out of the vehicle and started yelling for someone to call the police, reports state. He then allegedly pulled Pryor out of the vehicle and put him on the ground, according to police reports.

Police said Pryor was in stable condition.