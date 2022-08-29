COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say broke into the window of a car and tried to steal it on Wednesday.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that the man broke the window of a car at the 2800 block of Citizens Place and tried to steal it before being confronted by the victim.

As the victim approached, the suspect drove away. Video footage from inside the car was provided by the Columbus Division of Police and can be seen in the player above.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus police at 614-645-2071 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.