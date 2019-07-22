Man behind bars after 2 women are stabbed, burned in northern Ohio

Police investigate an attack on two women in Willoughby Hills, Ohio. (Photo: CNN)

Willoughby Hills, OH (CNN) — A 27-year-old man is behind bars in connection the gruesome attack of two women in northern Ohio.

Police say the man tied up the two women with duct tape, stabbed them and set them on fire at an apartment complex in Willoughby Hills, Ohio.

According to police, he fled the scene with three children, ages 2, 4 and 5.

Police say one of the women got free and called 911.

The women, who are sisters, told police the suspect came into their apartment with a gun and attacked them.

According to the women, the man is the father of one of the three children.

An hour after taking the children, the suspect called police to say he had dropped all three kids off at his mom’s house in Cleveland.

The kids were found safe at their grandparents house.

He later turned himself in to police.

The two women are listed in critical condition.

