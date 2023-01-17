VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a toddler’s death in Vinton County, Ohio.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a child’s death at a location on Sheets McCoy Road in Plymouth, Ohio.

Deputies found a deceased toddler who was just under two years old, the Sheriff’s Office says. Investigators say they are still looking into the cause of the child’s death.

Authorities say Carl Jonas III was charged for tampering with evidence in relation to the incident. He is at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.